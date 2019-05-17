Volume 48 Number 342 6 Sections 42 pages

Sports: Blugolds wrestling gets new facility with gymnastics moving from McPhee Center/1B

Valley Arts: Phil Cook and Charlie Parr look forward to collaborating at Pablo Center/3E

L-T Inside

Owen Park may get picnic pavilion

Existing restroom building is prone to flooding. Page 3A

Museum seeks to tell Wisconsin's story

Former governors promote Madison project. Page 9A

INDEX

Business 1C

Classifieds 1D

Crossword 5E

Community 7A

Dear Abby 5E

Horoscope 3D

Moments 5E

Obituaries 4A, 5A

Opinion 1E

Public notices 1D, 3D, 4D

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 3D

Travel 6E

Valley Arts 3E

Weather 10C

Wonderword 1D

Tomorrow

Farmers to host

dairy breakfast

to say thanks

