Volume 49 Number 56 6 Sections 38 pages

SKYBOXES:

Your Region: National Night Out in Eau Claire celebrates its 25th anniversary/3A 

Valley Arts: Huge crowds expected for Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia/3E

L-T Inside

Farm Technology Days Low attendance this year not dimming excitement for 2020 Eau Claire County event. Page 3A

New York Times stock soars But analysts wonder how long the growth will continue. Page B1

INDEX

Business 1B

Classifieds 1D

Crossword 5E

Community 7A

Dear Abby 5E

Horoscope 5D

Moments 5E

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 1E

Public notices 4D

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 5D

Travel 6E

Valley Arts 3E

Weather 18C

Wonderword 4D

Tomorrow

Runner recovering from stroke

Buckshot cover