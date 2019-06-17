Volume 49 Number 10 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
YOUR REGION: Defunct Eau Claire hotel's furnishings will benefit region's charities/3A
SPORTS: Karlstad named L-T's All-Area girls soccer player of the year/1B
L-T Inside
Home sales grow Figures still lag behind 2018. Page 3A
Outdoor dining Think outside the box for picnic lunches. Page 8A
INDEX
Aces Bridge: 5B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 6B, 4B
Dear Abby 6B
Food 8A
Horoscope 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 5B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 4B
TOMORROW
EC City Council discusses capital projects
BUCKSHOT COVER