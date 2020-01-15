Volume 49 Number 218 2 Sections 20 pages

SKYBOXES:

Sports: xxxxx/xx

Your Region: Community events slated to honor life of Martin Luther King Jr./3A

L-T Inside

Hear and now

Second City performer highlights the key role music plays in improv. Page 9A

Court report

Woman admits to setting up fictitious Facebook account to get assault charges dropped. Page 4A

INDEX

Aces Bridge 9B

Business 10B

Classifieds 8B

Comics 6B

Crosswords 5B, 8B

Community 7A

Horoscope: 5B

Obituaries 4A

On The Town 9A

Opinion 6A

Puzzles 5B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 5B

Dear Abby 5B

Weather 10B

Wonderword 9B

Tomorrow

 Consider birds, with the colors drained

BUCKSHOT COVER