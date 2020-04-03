Volume 49 Number 297 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Starting date for CRBL season up in the air due to coronavirus/1B
Your Region: Big-box retailers taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19/3A
L-T Inside
New fest dates
Area country music event pushed to mid-August. Page 3A
Hit the links
Courses open in Dunn County with some caveats. Page 3A
INDEX
Aces Bridge 5B
At Home 8A
Business 8B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 4B, 6B
Horoscope: 6B
Death notices 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices: 5B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 5B
Tomorrow
Nonprofits struggle during COVID-19 shutdown
Buckshot cover