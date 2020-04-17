Volume 49 Number 312 6 Sections 36 pages
SKYBOXES:
Your Region: School district ponders pass-fail grading for rest of year/3A
Valley Arts: Eau Claire hip-hop artist finds inspiration in his isolation/3E
L-T Inside
How sweet it is
Chippewa Falls baker opens shop inspired by his dad.
Page 1B
Altoona finalists named
Superintendent hopefuls include area district leaders.
Page 3A
INDEX
Business 1B
Classifieds 1D
Crossword 5E
Dear Abby 5E
Horoscope 4D
Moments 5E
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 1E
Public notices 3D
Region 3A
Sports 1C
Sudoku 2D
Valley Arts 3E
Weather 6B
Wonderword 4D
Tomorrow
Milk hauler puts cheese curds in school lunches
Buckshot cover