Volume 49 Number 312 6 Sections 36 pages

SKYBOXES:

Your Region: School district ponders pass-fail grading for rest of year/3A

Valley Arts: Eau Claire hip-hop artist finds inspiration in his isolation/3E

L-T Inside

How sweet it is

Chippewa Falls baker opens shop inspired by his dad.

Page 1B

Altoona finalists named

Superintendent hopefuls include area district leaders.

Page 3A

INDEX

Business 1B

Classifieds 1D

Crossword 5E

Dear Abby 5E

Horoscope 4D

Moments 5E

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 1E

Public notices 3D

Region 3A

Sports 1C

Sudoku 2D

Valley Arts 3E

Weather 6B

Wonderword 4D

Tomorrow

Milk hauler puts cheese curds in school lunches

Buckshot cover