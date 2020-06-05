Sunday, June 7
Volume 49 Number 360 4 Sections 32 pages
SPORTS: Cameron native leaves legacy of basketball records at Woffard College /1B
YOUR REGION: Number of Eau Claire residents on Board of Regents shrinks to one /3A
City to vote on grant use
Two new projects are on Eau Claire's proposed budget for federal dollars. Page 3A
Second COVID-19 death reported
Buffalo County officials offer condolences, urge residents to take pandemic seriously. Page 3A
Local zoo opens, but fewer animals there
COVID