Volume 50 Number 2 2 Sections 16 pages

SKYBOXES:

YOUR REGION: Longer timeframe of Virtual Chalkfest sparks artistic creativity, larger pieces/3A

SPORTS: Former Badger student-manager worked way up to head basketball coach/1B

L-T Inside

Doors to reopen soon

Children's Museum targets July 1 reopening. Page 3A

Helping with COVID-19 crisis

CF firm makes molds for tests, PPE. Page 3A

INDEX

Aces Bridge: 5B

Classifieds 4B

Comics 7B

Crosswords 4B, 6B

Dear Abby 6B

Food 8A

Horoscope 6B

Obituaries 4A

Opinion 7A

Public notices 5B

Puzzles 6B

Region 3A

Sports 1B

Sudoku 6B

Weather 8B

Wonderword 5B

TOMORROW

EC council to vote on fireworks show

COVID