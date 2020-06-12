Volume 50 Number 7 4 Sections 32 pages
SKYBOXES:
Sports: Eau Claire North alums make an impact on the basketball court at UW-River Falls /1B
Your Region: Altoona buys land, plans for water tower to foster growth on its east edge/3A
L-T Inside
Businesses planned for busy spot
Bank, restaurant poised to go next to Eau Claire intersection.
Page 3A
Defunding is ill-advised
Best policing practices, rooting out biases, upping social services resources would serve our area.
Page 1C
INDEX
Business 9A
Classifieds 7B
Crossword 4C
Dear Abby 4C
Horoscope 7B
Moments 4C
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 1C
Public notices 10B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 8B
Valley Arts 3C
Weather 12B
Wonderword 9B
Tomorrow
Legislators from area vote on bills
COVID graphic