Volume 50 Number 16 2 Sections 16 pages
SKYBOXES:
YOUR REGION: Petition calls for adding two more seats to Altoona school board/3A
SPORTS: Gilles to use extra year of eligibility for one more hurrah with CMU baseball/1B
L-T Inside
Better by design
UW-Stout grad students offer tips for museum. Page 3A
Pandemic hurts home sales
Eau Claire County hit harder than state. Page 3A
INDEX
Aces Bridge: 5B
Classifieds 4B
Comics 7B
Crosswords 4B, 6B
Dear Abby 6B
Food 8A
Horoscope 6B
Obituaries 4A
Opinion 7A
Public notices 5B
Puzzles 6B
Region 3A
Sports 1B
Sudoku 6B
Weather 8B
Wonderword 5B
TOMORROW
Council updated on city manager search
COVID