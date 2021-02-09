EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County is expected to continue to self-insure for worker’s compensation, which it has done since 1995.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Administration Committee unanimously approved a resolution reauthorizing the county to self-insure for worker’s compensation. The item requires renewal every three years under state law. The resolution requires final approval from the County Board at its Feb. 17 meeting.
Eau Claire County is self-insured as opposed to working with a worker’s comp insurance carrier, meaning the county assumes responsibility for the risk and payment associated with worker’s compensation, such as an employee being injured on the job and requiring medical care.
The county budgeted $577,000 for self-insured worker’s compensation in 2021, including $476,795 in direct compensation expenses.
Sonja Leenhouts, county risk manager, said being self-insured saves the county money.
“The county continues to save between $100,000 and $200,000 per year as self-insured versus purchasing insurance from a broker,” Leenhouts wrote in a fact sheet to the committee.
Despite recent cost savings, it is possible that worker’s compensation figures could be significantly higher than budgeted in a given year. In that case, “excess insurance is purchased to help protect the county in the case of costly/catastrophic cases” such as claims of more than $550,000, Leenhouts wrote to the committee.
Other business
The committee passed a proclamation declaring the week of March 21 Fair Housing Week.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15, which will be a joint meeting with the Human Resources Committee and Finance and Budget Committee.