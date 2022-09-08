EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County is asking residents to take part in an internet speed test to identify areas with the greatest need for faster internet speed.
The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee is seeking to develop or expand broadband services in all parts of Eau Claire County.
"Whether we are making a doctor’s appointment, buying groceries, or going to school; having access to a device with fast web access is critical," a press release stated. "Many of the residents of Eau Claire County still lack access to broadband or have slow internet speeds."
Residents looking to participate can visit the Broadband Committee's website to take the test or contact Rod Eslinger, director of Planning and Development, at 715-839-1657 to receive a paper copy of the survey. There will also be an opportunity to provide comments.
“We as policymakers rely upon residents to help us obtain good information. This speed test can provide critical basic data that will drive policy decision," County Board Supervisor and Broadband Committee Chair Todd Meyer said.
"If residents care about internet access for themselves, as an essential part of economic development, and as an element needed to create equitable opportunities for all, taking this speed test could be considered as important as voting."