In response to the state Supreme Court striking down the safer-at-home order, Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, issued the following statement:
“In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the safer-at-home order, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is consulting with state and local authorities about possible next steps. In the meantime, in the interests of preventing spread of COVID-19, we respectfully request that Eau Claire County residents voluntarily continue to follow safe social distancing practices.”