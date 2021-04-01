CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
David L. Bagwell, 20, 1717 Necessity St., appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday for a bond hearing on possible charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child - statutory rape and bail jumping. Judge James Isaacson ordered Bagwell to be held on a $10,000 cash bond. He set a return court date for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If Bagwell posts bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's parents, and he is not to possess any devices capable of accessing social media. He also cannot have any contact with any minors.
Court records show Bagwell was previously charged with battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse in Trempealeau County, stemming from an offense on Nov. 24. He is due back in that court May 6.