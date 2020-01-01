The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will present "Bridge to Terabithia" beginning Friday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
The production is an adaptation of Katherine Paterson's Newbery Award-winning novel. In the story, Jesse, alienated from the pragmatism of his family and rural Virginian culture, draws and dreams of becoming something special. Leslie, the new girl from the city, opens a world of imagination, art and literature for him. Together they create Terabithia, a fantasy kingdom where they are safe from those who don’t understand them. When tragedy strikes, the strength gained in Terabithia allows Jesse to share the magic of his dreams.
The Children's Theatre will perform the play at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3 and 10; and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Saturday, Jan. 11.
For tickets, which cost $10 for youth and students and $16 for seniors/adults, go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.