Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board in District 18, located in southwest Eau Claire. The incumbent is Jim Dunning. The challenger is Chase R. Matthews, who did not respond to the Leader-Telegram.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Dunning: There are still county programs to be completed that I believe I have the ability, desire and experience to complete. My background as an engineer, business owner, environmental engineer, community service involvement and as a county supervisor have prepared me to accomplish the tasks that need to be done to continue to create a community that we want for the current residents and residents of the future.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Dunning: The Human Services functions in the county have several areas that I feel need to have further resolution. One of these areas is the mental health issue that affects families and children. Similar issues are alcohol- and drug-related crime, incarceration issues and the issues that affect those released from incarceration. All of these issues involve mental health programs and out of home placement of people.
Roads and transportation issues are also important. On top of all this is the upcoming sustainability problems that need to be addressed. This includes groundwater quality and quantity. All of these issues go back to money and the lack of it and the ability to raise it.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Dunning: There are a number of steps available, such as increasing fees for county-provided services, adding fees for services without current fees and promoting a referendum to raise the levy limits. All of these would be difficult or unfair to implement. Another step would be to convince the Legislature to remove or raise the levy limits currently in place. The present law limits the county operating property tax levy increases to 0% unless there is an increase in countywide net new construction value.
Compiled by Leader-Telegram reporter Ryan Patterson.