2020 General Election search
Election updates
For four years, the world’s nations have watched as a very different American president engages with the international community — or doesn’t.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Lauson stood in a line perhaps 20 people long at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Like others, Lauson, 74, didn’t mind the wait, noting it was pleasant weather and for a great cause.
Voters marked the end of a fraught U.S. election season at the polls Tuesday, casting the last of what will likely be a record number of ballots in the midst of a global pandemic that upended long-established election procedures, prompted an unprecedented surge in mail ballots and triggered …
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Madison, WI –Wisconsin election officials will be working overtime on Election Night to deliver complete and accurate election results to to the public and the news media, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Nov. 3 — Vivian Creekmore grew up in the 1960s in working-class Kentucky, where her mother taught her never to say "I hate ..."
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each have a path to win the White House. The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016, and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and A…
EAU CLAIRE – As Election Day dawned Wisconsin voters had already cast ballots in astonishing numbers. The records for early voting, by mailed absentee ballot or in-person absentees, easily surpassed previous records for the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times easern):
For four years, the world’s nations have watched as a very different American president engages with the international community — or doesn’t.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Lauson stood in a line perhaps 20 people long at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Like others, Lauson, 74, didn’t mind…
Voters marked the end of a fraught U.S. election season at the polls Tuesday, casting the last of what will likely be a record number of ballo…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Madison, WI –Wisconsin election officials will be working overtime on Election Night to deliver complete and accurate election results to to t…
Nov. 3 — Vivian Creekmore grew up in the 1960s in working-class Kentucky, where her mother taught her never to say "I hate ..."
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each have a path to win the White House. The former vice presiden…
EAU CLAIRE – As Election Day dawned Wisconsin voters had already cast ballots in astonishing numbers. The records for early voting, by mailed …
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times easern):
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in Tuesday's election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority agai…
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Bide…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before Election Day, the 2020 race was the most litigated in memory. President Donald Trump is promising more to come.
Election Day is finally here.
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read graduation news from around the area, and watch videos of graduation speeches and virtual commencements.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a good chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election when they go to bed that night.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump looked for a repeat win Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin, while Joe Biden hoped that voters would…
Judging by the plywood, it’s shaping up to be an Election Day like no other.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Early voters waiting in line at Kenosha’s municipal offices couldn’t miss the dozens of buildings still boarded up in thi…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are signaling they will pursue an aggressive legal strategy to try to pre…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority, a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states…
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin braced Monday for an Election Day unlike any other, with record numbers of votes recorded before polls opened o…