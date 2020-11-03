2020 General Election search

Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

For four years, the world’s nations have watched as a very different American president engages with the international community — or doesn’t.

Chippewa Valley voters line up to cast their ballots

CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Lauson stood in a line perhaps 20 people long at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Like others, Lauson, 74, didn’t mind the wait, noting it was pleasant weather and for a great cause.

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Voters marked the end of a fraught U.S. election season at the polls Tuesday, casting the last of what will likely be a record number of ballots in the midst of a global pandemic that upended long-established election procedures, prompted an unprecedented surge in mail ballots and triggered …

The Latest: NC to keep 4 sites open longer, delaying results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

What Wisconsin voters need to know about how votes will be counted

Madison, WI –Wisconsin election officials will be working overtime on Election Night to deliver complete and accurate election results to to the public and the news media, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Here's advice for dealing with post-election emotions

Nov. 3 — Vivian Creekmore grew up in the 1960s in working-class Kentucky, where her mother taught her never to say "I hate ..."

EXPLAINER: States to watch closely on election night

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each have a path to win the White House. The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016, and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and A…

Area counties returned more than 100K ballots before polls opened

Area counties returned more than 100K ballots before polls opened

EAU CLAIRE – As Election Day dawned Wisconsin voters had already cast ballots in astonishing numbers. The records for early voting, by mailed absentee ballot or in-person absentees, easily surpassed previous records for the state.

The Latest: Trump: 'Winning is easy. Losing is never easy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times easern):

