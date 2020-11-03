EAU CLAIRE – As Election Day dawned Wisconsin voters had already cast ballots in astonishing numbers. The records for early voting, by mailed absentee ballot or in-person absentees, easily surpassed previous records for the state.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than 2.06 million absentee ballots were sent out statewide, and 1.9 million had been returned as of Tuesday morning. That’s a return rate of more than 90 percent. Ballots must be back to election officials by the time polls close to be counted.
It was the same story in the Chippewa Valley. Voters in area counties returned a total of 123,764 ballots before Election Day arrived.
Eau Claire County’s totals almost exactly mirrored the state’s return rate, with 91.7 percent of the ballots returned Tuesday morning. But the way the ballots returned in Eau Claire County was noticeably different than Wisconsin’s overall totals.
Statewide, about one in three voters who cast ballots early did so via in-person absentee voting. That figure was slightly more than 40 percent in Eau Claire County. Unsurprisingly, the return figures for the City of Eau Claire were very close to the county’s numbers.
Voters in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie were closer to the state averages for both the percentage of ballots returned and the percentage who cast in-person absentee ballots.
All area counties saw at least 80 percent of the absentee ballots that were sent out back in officials’ hands by Election Day, except for one. Pepin County’s 77 percent return rate was the low spot.
The high volume of absentee ballots has raised some concerns about when vote counts will arrive. Wisconsin law does not allow early counting of absentee ballots, so they must be verified and counted today.
Polling places in Wisconsin are now open, and will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. You must be in line by that time in order to cast a vote today.
You can find your polling place and get answers to questions like what identifications are acceptable at the polls at myvote.wi.gov.