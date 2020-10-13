RICE LAKE – The race for Wisconsin’s 75th Assembly District pits John Ellenson, a Democrat from Shell Lake, against David Armstrong, a Rice Lake Republican.
The seat is open in this election, with incumbent Rep. Romaine Quinn, a Republican, deciding against seeking another term. It’s also one of fewer than 720 districts nationally that includes pivot counties that voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016. The district includes Barron, Cumberland and Sarona, with Spooner just past the northern edge.
Armstrong comes to the race from an economic development background. He’s executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corp., a position he has held since 2013. He told the Rice Lake Chronotype, one of the Leader-Telegram’s sister papers, he believes that background will help him build on the work Quinn has done in office.
“After spending years working with businesses and our communities on a wide variety of initiatives and volunteering in the community, I now want to help northern Wisconsin by serving in the Assembly,” he said.
This is not Armstrong’s first foray into politics. His campaign website said he previously served two terms on the Rice Lake City Council. He also founded two different companies “in the medical field,” that were later sold.
Ellenson’s background is different. He’s an educator and a lifelong resident of Wisconsin. When he announced his bid for office, Ellenson told the Chronotype he wants to find ways to bridge political divides.
“We need one another now more than ever. We will no longer look at what divides us, but build on what unites us,” he said.
Ellenson’s campaign website said he served as the disabilities support service advisor at UW-Superior before becoming a public school counselor and he continued advocacy for those with disabilities after moving to Barron County. He was part of the Barron Area School District’s counseling employees who were named Outstanding School Counseling Team by the Wisconsin School Counselors Association.
To Armstrong, preserving rural Wisconsin’s voice in the state government is essential. He said on his website he is running “to make sure we keep Wisconsin on the right track and to assure rural Wisconsin is not forgotten.” He said progress on affordable health care, internet access and other needs must continue.
Ellenson also cited broadband internet access as a need. He said the state of Wisconsin’s internet access was laid bare as schools moved to virtual classes during the pandemic, and must be improved.
The race drew attention in September when questions were raised about Armstrong’s retweeting of a video that included comments from former KKK leader David Duke. Armstrong issued a statement rejecting Duke, saying he and the KKK “are reprehensible and have no place in our society.”
Ellenson pointed to that and to Armstrong’s characterization of some Q-Anon theories as credible as evidence Armstrong “plays in conspiracies and not the truth.”
Records show the race is close financially. While Armstrong had a $4,000 lead in the total amount contributed to his campaign, Ellenson had an advantage in the number of donors. The financial statements also show Ellenson spending more through the end of August, which could leave Armstrong with more cash on hand in the campaign’s waning days.