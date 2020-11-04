EAU CLAIRE – The final unofficial figures from Tuesday’s election showed a turnout of about 70 percent in Eau Claire, a full 10 percentage points higher than the last general election two years ago.
More than 58,200 county residents cast ballots for the closely-contested presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the county by 6,278 votes according to Tuesday’s results, which will not become official until after they have been canvassed.
President Donald Trump won the surrounding counties, including Chippewa County, where nearly 36,000 voters cast ballots in the presidential race. Trump took 59 percent of the vote there to take the county.
Trump topped 60 percent of the vote in three area counties: Buffalo, Clark and Pepin.
Wisconsin remains one of a handful of states that has not yet been called by the Associated Press. Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, are likely to be decisive. Nevada, Montana, Georgia, North Carolina and Maine do not yet have declared winners, either.
Wisconsin’s close races extend to the state’s 3rd Congressional District, where no winner has yet to be declared. The district is the lone outstanding congressional district in the state. Democratic incumbent Ron Kind had a narrow lead of 11,250 votes out of more than 387,000 cast in the district Wednesday morning.
