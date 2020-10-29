EAU CLAIRE — With Election Day only four days away, the presidential campaign is in the home stretch.
Millions of Americans have already voted, in part due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A final wave of voters will show up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.
When the counting is complete, no matter how long it takes, either Republican President Donald Trump will be reelected to another four-year term or Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden will get his turn to reside in the White House.
But in a divided nation, that may be just about all Democrats and Republicans can agree on regarding the presidential race.
In interviews this week with eight Chippewa Valley voters — four Democrats and four Republicans — the Leader-Telegram heard extraordinarily divergent views on the president's performance in office and the prospects for America under either candidate's leadership.
That split begins with voters' expectations about the election itself.
Despite polls showing Biden with a steady lead over Trump in Wisconsin and nationwide, GOP voters expressed surprising confidence that their guy would somehow pull off an upset victory not unlike what happened four years ago when Trump defied the polls by defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Reached while driving back to Wisconsin from a bow-hunting trip to Missouri, Republican Dustin Johnson of Bloomer said he was buoyed by what he characterized as the overwhelming majority of Trump signs he saw as he crossed the heartland.
"There's some extreme support from people that I think are mostly silent," Johnson said. "Judging by that visual evidence, I think there is support for Donald Trump's side even more so now than in 2016. I feel very good about it."
Trump supporter Denise Solberg of Colfax also expressed doubt about the accuracy of polls, suggesting "there's a lot of people out there who do support Trump and they're either not being polled correctly or they are just being private."
Such sentiments, however, are a reminder for Eau Claire Democrat Linda Norton of what she considered the nightmare scenario of 2016 and why she has been volunteering to assist Democrats in making get-out-the-vote phone calls, doing literature drops and taking other steps to try to ensure it isn't repeated in 2020.
"I feel like I can't even think about victory because the result was so shocking to me in 2016," Norton said. "Right up to the end I plan to do whatever I can do to help Joe Biden get elected. "After the election, I don't want to feel like there is something else I could have done."
UW-Eau Claire student Tate Williams, a Biden backer, said the polls have him feeling "cautiously optimistic" about the election but hopeful state Democrats would not get complacent considering Biden's 5 percentage point lead over Trump among Wisconsin voters in the final preelection Marquette University Law School poll is actually 1 percentage point less than Clinton's advantage at the same point four years ago.
Reflective of the candidates themselves, Chippewa Valley voters on both sides called this the most important election in memory, but for very different reasons.
Republicans said they feared a slide toward socialism and a lack of support for law and order under a Biden administration, while Democrats expressed concern that a second Trump term would bring more division, environmental harm and an unnecessary extension of death and economic fallout from the pandemic.