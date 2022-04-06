More unofficial results for contested county board races in six west-central Wisconsin counties are available.
Buffalo
District 9: Brian Michaels defeated Terry Schoonover. Michaels received 117 votes, and Schoonover received 100 votes.
Clark
District 1: Kathy Brodhagen defeated Kevin Flink. Brodhagen received 103 votes, and Flink received 88 votes.
District 10: Jeff Kolzow defeated Bryce Luchterhand. Kolzow received 103 votes, and Luchterhand received 51 votes.
District 17: Chuck Rueth defeated Tony Horvath. Rueth received 115 votes, and Horvath received 95 votes.
District 19: Gordon Haselow defeated Sharon Rogers. Haselow received 171 votes, and Rogers received 127 votes.
Jackson
District 9: Bill Laurent defeated Ray Ransom 35. Laurent received 56 votes, and Ransom received 35 votes.
District 10: Michelle Mary Greendeer-Rave defeated Tom Cooper. Greendeer-Rave received 129 votes, and Cooper received 125 votes.
District 15: Dennis Farnsworth defeated Sarah Peloquin. Farnsworth received five votes, and Peloquin received three votes.
Pierce
District 1: Kris Sampson defeated Ruth Gredvig. Sampson received 270 votes, and Gredvig received 104 votes.
District 5: Ben Plunkett defeated Mark Klecker. Plunkett received 244 votes, and Klecker received 125 votes.
District 8: Dean Bergseng defeated Martin Kretzmann. Bergseng received 399 votes, and Kretzmann received 230 votes.
District 9: Angela Mathison defeated Paula Lugar. Mathison received 254 votes, and Lugar received 214 votes.
District 10: Rodney Gilles defeated Crystal Mooney. Gilles received 257 votes, and Mooney received 138 votes.
District 14: Melissa Petersen defeated Bill Schroeder. Petersen received 195 votes, and Schroeder received 193 votes.
District 15: Jerry Kosin defeated Craig Theis. Kosin received 265 votes, and Theis received 178 votes.
District 16: Sheila Lorentz defeated Jeff Holst. Lorentz received 260 votes, and Holst received 229 votes.
District 17: Mel Pittman defeated Douglas Sjostrom. Pittman received 495 votes, and Sjostrom received 156 votes.
Rusk
District 5: Terry Wedwick defeated Arian Knops. Wedwick received 76 votes, and Knops received 69 votes.
District 8: Tom Cudo defeated Lyle Lieffring. Cudo received 82 votes, and Lieffring received 66 votes.
District 9: Phil Unterschuetz defeated Bill McMain Sr. Unterschuetz received 70 votes, and McMain Sr. received 38 votes.
District 10: Jonathan Unterschuetz defeated Anton Ziesler. Unterschuetz received 93 votes, and Ziesler received eight votes.
District 14: John Kalepp defeated Lisa Dobrowolski. Kalepp received 44 votes, and Dobrowolski received 32 votes.
District 16: Lois Good defeated Ryan Heavey. Good received 114 votes, and Heavey received two votes.
District 17: David Willingham defeated Erle Barber. Willingham received 91 votes, and Barber received 63 votes.
District 19: Shane Sanderson defeated Dan Gudis. Sanderson received 34 votes, and Gudis received 17 votes.
St. Croix
District 1: Lisa Lind defeated Erica Johnson. Lind received 332 votes, and Johnson received 226 votes.
District 2: Shawn Anderson defeated Sue Curtis. Anderson received 437 votes, and Curtis received 398 votes.
District 4: Cathy Leaf defeated John Salmi. Leaf received 456 votes, and Salmi received 125 votes.
District 6: Paul Adams defeated Timothy Hall. Adams received 701 votes, and Hall received 535 votes.
District 10: Dave Ostness defeated Guy Young. Ostness received 395 votes, and Young received 324 votes.
District 12: Daniel Hansen defeated Christopher Parent. Hansen received 292 votes, and Parent received 196 votes.
District 13: Ryan Sherley defeated Scottie Ard. Sherley received 323 votes, while Ard received 279 votes.
District 14: Greg Tellijohn defeated Jason Gruber. Tellijohn received 258 votes, and Gruber received 233 votes.
District 15: Mark Carlson defeated David Peterson. Carlson received 428 votes, and Peterson received 408 votes.
District 16: Mike Barcalow defeated Tessa Boury. Barcalow received 614 votes, and Boury received 360 votes.
District 17: Bob Swanepoel defeated Sean Lybert. Swanepoel received 567 votes, while Lybert received 444 votes.
District 18: Jerry Van Someren defeated Joseph Kusilek. Van Someren received 367 votes, and Kusilek received 203 votes.
District 19: Tim Ramberg defeated Jen Flanders. Ramberg received 442 votes, and Flanders received 356 votes.