EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Democrats like a lot of things about the prospect of a Joe Biden administration, but it's clear one of the main attractions is that it would mark the end of President Donald Trump's volatile time in the Oval Office.
Democrats said the election of the former Democratic vice president would give the United States a chance to become more united again after four years of what they see as Trump's divisive, combative style of governing.
As a result, Eau Claire Democrat Gloria Hochstein didn't hesitate in calling Tuesday's election the most important of the 13 presidential elections in which she has participated and going so far as to say the future of the American republic is in danger.
"I feel that we as Americans are facing two epidemics," Hochstein said. "One is the pandemic of COVID-19, which is threatening our existence, but I think that even a greater danger to our republic is the epidemic of divisiveness, of extreme hatred of the other side and turning compromise into a dirty word."
That hasn't always been the case because even the U.S. Constitution required compromise to gain approval, she said.
"But we seem to have lost the ability as a nation to work together and to compromise," Hochstein said, maintaining that Trump has fueled the epidemic of hatred, division and conspiracy theories embroiling the nation. "We need a uniter at this time."
Democrat Linda Norton of Eau Claire expressed some of the same fears, pointing to the rise of hate groups and heavily armed private militias under Trump as evidence of things spinning out of control.
"Our government, I think, is really in a scary place having Trump at the helm," Norton said. "So many things are going in a destructive and wrong direction."
For Eau Claire Democrat Stephanie Farrar, an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire who specializes in 19th century literature, today's situation is eerily similar to the division and racial strife that marked the 1800s, including the Civil War and the rise of discriminatory Jim Crow laws.
"I say it every semester: The 21st century is so 19th century," Farrar said, adding that many of the 19th century texts she reads sound like they are ripped from the headlines of today.
Farrar characterized the election of Trump after Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, as a backlash against advances by a new group of people. She argued that Trump has stoked racial division for his own economic benefit.
By contrast, she said, "Joe Biden has the admirable ability to work with people who disagree with him and that is something that we need right now."
Farrar reported that a neighbor, gesturing toward a Trump sign, recently called her husband, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from El Salvador, an "illegal immigrant."
With that personal connection, Farrar said she has been appalled by the Trump administration's treatment of children at the southern border, saying, "When I see children in cages at the border, I see my children."
Noting that she cares about improving race relations, extending access to health care and keeping the planet habitable, Farrar characterized her vote for Biden as "an act of care and of love for people and the planet."
The local Democrats discussed several other factors that led them to support Biden.
Norton said she was confident a Biden administration would be filled with more qualified people than the "Trump cronies" who now occupy top spots in the federal government.
"I think Biden will surround himself with real experts heading up departments," Norton said, adding that she also believes Biden will bring honesty and empathy back to the White House.
Several Democrats mentioned the pandemic and climate change — and Biden's pledge to follow the advice of scientists in tackling those issues — as key reasons to support the former vice president.
UW-Eau Claire student Tate Williams said Trump follows the dangerous approach of going with his gut instead of following the science on such issues.
"Listening to the scientists is a very basic answer. Scientists like (Dr. Anthony) Fauci are the experts," Williams said. "Biden understands that he is not the authority on everything and will listen to the science."
While Williams said he also cares deeply about issues such as health care, racial injustice and college affordability, Biden's promise to address climate change may be the No. 1 reason he has gained Williams' support.
"We need a planet to live on to discuss racial injustice and other issues," he said.
Regarding the pandemic, Hochstein said the country needs a leader such as Biden who will take a firm stand in mitigating the effects of the virus to replace Trump's style of ridiculing people for wearing masks and holding large campaign rallies at a time when COVID-19 cases are spiking and public health officials are urging people to avoid big gatherings and practice social distancing.