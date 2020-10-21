BLOOMER — Seeking a third term for the state’s 67th Assembly District, incumbent Rob Summerfield is facing off with an area doctor in the Nov. 3 election.
Democrat Chris Kapsner, who unsuccessfully ran for state Senate two years ago, is campaigning against Summerfield, a Republican businessman who has been in office since 2016.
Both campaigns have health care as a key plank of their platforms, but have different visions on how to make it more accessible and affordable for residents in the 67th.
Kapsner supports expanding eligibility for BadgerCare — the state’s version of Medicaid — to bring more federal dollars to Wisconsin.
“We’re losing money, we’re leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table,” he said.
Kapsner also said people with pre-existing medical conditions should be protected from losing coverage, something that is in jeopardy with federal Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
But Summerfield boasts his first vote last year in the state Assembly was to protect people with pre-existing conditions.
He’s also pushed efforts to expand accessibility for people to communicate with doctors and nurses over the internet — commonly called telehealth — through broadband expansion.
“That will help people, especially in rural areas,” he said of the latter.
Summerfield also pointed to investments in the current state budget for nursing homes and hospitals that he had voted for.
A health and economic issue impacting the entire state is the COVID-19 pandemic and the pinch it’s put on businesses.
To address the health crisis posed by COVID-19, Kapsner said the state needs to embrace commonsense public health guidelines, including the governor’s order requiring people to wear face masks.
“Wearing a mask is just a simple way of protecting others,” Kapsner said.
Kapsner accused the Republican Party of showing no leadership in addressing the pandemic, and the GOP has instead filed lawsuits challenging Gov. Tony Evers’ public health orders.
But Summerfield said lawmakers continue to work with local and state health officials, school leaders and others to continue dealing with challenges created by the virus.
When the state Legislature begins discussing the next budget following the election, Summerfield expects there will be a big look into what Wisconsin can do to help ailing businesses. He didn’t have a specific idea, but said “everything should be on the table” including incentives and tax credits to provide short-term relief to businesses.
Though the civil unrest seen following incidents of police violence against Black people hasn’t been seen in their district, both candidates did share thoughts about how Wisconsin should address issues raised by those protests.
Kapsner is calling for greater accountability in policing, likening their job to that of a doctor — to be a positive force and do no harm.
“There’s broad agreement that police need reforming and they should not be defunded,” he said.
Kapsner also added that incidences of property damage that accompanied some of the protests in larger cities made a bad situation worse.
In the wake of Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake, Evers had called a special session on policing in early September that the Republican-controlled state Legislature didn’t participate in.
Instead of proposals made by the governor, Summerfield said the route he wanted to take was a task force on police policies and racial disparities created by legislative leaders.
“This is more than just a conversation, this takes putting all heads together to make sure we don’t have a society that’s protests and rioting like what we saw in Madison and Kenosha,” Summerfield said.
Far from those urban cities, the 67th District is mostly rural land encompassing most of Chippewa County and eastern Dunn County.
To help farmers in his district, namely dairy farmers, Summerfield worked with colleagues to create a dairy innovation hub, which he hopes will help expand Wisconsin’s food products to other markets.
“There’s a great market for cheese,” he said.
For helping his rural district, Kapsner said the most important thing is local control — letting town boards, county boards and city leaders have authority over their own budgets. The GOP has weakened local control in the last decade, he added.
Summerfield won election to the 67th District in 2016 following the retirement of Rep. Tom Larson, R-Colfax. In that election, Summerfield won 64.3% of the vote, beating Democrat Dennis Hunt of Chippewa Falls.
After his first term, Summerfield successfully won a second by getting 61.8% of the vote, besting challenger Wren Keturi, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls.