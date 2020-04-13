This post will be updated throughout Monday evening.
Here are spring election results so far for the 12 contested districts of the Eau Claire County Board.
District 2: Incumbent Sandra McKinney defeated Robert Haddeman, receiving 542 votes (77.1%) to 160 votes for Haddeman.
District 6: Dane Zook defeated incumbent Bert Moritz, receiving 569 votes (58.7%). Moritz received 400 votes.
District 9: Incumbent Donald Mowry defeated Todd McClain, receiving 588 votes (61.6%) to McClain's 365 votes.
District 10: Incumbent Nancy Coffey defeated John Folstad, receiving 805 votes (56.9%). Folstad received 610 votes.
District 15: Incumbent and County Board Chair Nick Smiar defeated Tim Krueger, Jr, receiving 398 votes (80.7%). Krueger, Jr. received 80 votes.
District 16: Emily Huerta defeated Andrew Carrillo, receiving 280 votes (61%). Carrillo received 176 votes. The seat was left vacant after Lydia Boerboom resigned.
District 17: Incumbent Martha Nieman defeated Cynthia Burton, receiving 321 votes (60.9%). Burton received 205 votes.
District 18: Incumbent Jim Dunning defeated Chase Richard Matthews, tallying 73 votes (80.2%) compared to 18 votes for Matthews.
District 24: Incumbent Heather DuLuka defeated Josh Sterling, receiving 592 votes (62.5%) compared to 353 votes for Sterling.
District 25: Incumbent Melissa Janssen defeated Sam Mannhardt, receiving 673 votes (74.1%). Mannhardt received 229 votes.
District 27: Incumbent Zoe Roberts defeated Randy DeMars, receiving 384 votes (51.8%) compared to 354 votes for DeMars.
District 29: Missy Christopherson defeated incumbent Patrick LaVelle, receiving 525 votes (59.9%) compared to 350 votes for LaVelle.