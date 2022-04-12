EAU CLAIRE — There will be a recount in at least two Eau Claire County Board districts.
In District 11, challenger Tara Balts requested that votes be recounted in the district, which covers six wards in the city of Altoona and one ward in the town of Washington. The recount will take place Thursday at 9 a.m. in room 1277 of the Eau Claire County Government Center, 720 Oxford Ave.
According to results from the County Board of Canvassers, incumbent Nathan Otto received 187 votes and Balts received 178 votes in last week’s District 11 election.
In District 23, challenger Don Zwicker requested a recount for the district that covers four wards in the city of Eau Claire. That recount will occur Friday at 9 a.m. in room 1277 of the county government center. According to the County Board of Canvassers, incumbent Robin Leary received 349 votes and Zwicker received 346 votes last week.
The election margins in both districts were under 10 votes, so the state will cover the costs of the recounts.
All Eau Claire County Board elections this year had fewer than 4,000 votes, so candidates can request a recount if the election margin is fewer than 40 votes, according to state law. If the margin is between 11 and 40 votes, the requester must pay for the recount.
In addition to Districts 11 and 23, two other County Board districts are eligible for a recount. In District 8, Cory Sisk defeated incumbent Kevin Stelljes 285 to 247 votes. In District 27, Kyle Johnson defeated Trudy Grill 221 to 198 votes.
According to County Clerk Sue McDonald, candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to petition for a recount.