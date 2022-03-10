EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 1, located in the eastern part of the county. Courtney Kneifl and Todd Meyer are vying for the seat occupied by Gary Gibson, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Kneifl: I don't believe there's anything that makes me uniquely qualified. I love our community and want an opportunity to be involved as well as represent them. I currently sit on the school board in Fall Creek, which will be helpful in understanding how boards operate. I also have a bachelor’s degree from UW-Stout in business administration with a legal emphasis and an associate’s degree from CVTC in paralegal studies. Both of those will provide support in any research that may need to be done.
Meyer: I have long been an outspoken advocate for the communities of rural Eau Claire and Clark counties. I was a small businessman representing my home community of Fairchild on the board of the Eau Claire Economic Development Corporation, served as chair of the Town of Fairchild board and currently am the only faculty member assigned to CVTC’s Neillsville Center. The communities of District 1, like small rural communities everywhere, are facing challenges and need someone on the County Board who will work to turn these challenges into opportunities through partnerships with county, state and federal agencies.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Kneifl: Fiscal responsibility. As our county continues to grow, it's important to have the appropriate checks and balances to ensure we are using all forms of revenue appropriately.
Meyer: I am particularly concerned to make sure that high-speed internet providers accepting federal money keep their promises to provide high-quality, affordable fiber optic broadband connections to all the businesses and residents of the county, including our county’s more remote communities like Fairchild, Bridge Creek and Wilson. This is the main reason I am running for County Board. Internet service is an existential issue for our rural communities, like railroads in the nineteenth century and highways and power lines in the twentieth. Expanded broadband access is key to the survival and growth of rural Wisconsin businesses and communities.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Kneifl: Its diversity in people and landscapes. Our county has something for everyone. Whether you enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city or the serene country, we have it and everything in between.
Meyer: The county is simply beautiful. The city is crisscrossed with lovely trails and parks, the county parks are gems set in the vast wild acreage of the county forests. The proximity of large, well-managed natural areas to a thriving urban area attracts a diverse range of folks who would probably rather head out to the woods than into a club on a Friday night, but the genius of the county is that there’s room for both. The future is ours so long as we remember to listen to each other, pay attention to everyone’s needs and preserve the balance of rural, urban and wild that is at the heart of the Chippewa Valley’s charm.