EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 11, located in the northern part of the city of Altoona. Nathan Otto is the incumbent, Tara Balts is the challenger. Otto was appointed to the board in November 2021.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Otto: A long-term resident of Altoona with children in the Altoona school system, I co-own a small business with my wife and hold a master's degree in public policy from the Minnesota Humphrey Institute. Community involvement matters to me. I have held leadership roles in community organizations like the Altoona Lions Club, CVTC advisory committees and Cub Scouts.
Balts: I have lived in the county for 45 years, the past nine years in Altoona, where I grew up. I worked in retail for many of those years, mostly in management. I bring skills of leadership, organization, listening, a commonsense approach to problem solving, working with groups, team building and have demonstrated how to best accomplish goals in a fiscally responsible manner. My servant’s heart, lived out through years of volunteerism, would serve me well in caring about and representing this part of the county.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Otto: Our biggest challenge is adapting to the post-COVID economy. This already affects all levels of government. We face staffing shortages, changing prices for goods and services and an uptick in homelessness. The number one question we must ask ourselves is: When stability returns, how does the county create our new normal?
Balts: Our economy and business sector are still recovering from COVID. Eau Claire has many empty buildings waiting for new tenants. We must focus to create an inviting environment that will attract them to our area. Property taxes and regulations need to be at reasonable levels to meet the needs of our community. At the same time, we can’t discourage growth of existing businesses, medical services, educational offerings, etc.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Otto: The county's best aspect is my family, friends and neighbors who live here. If I had to pick a second-best aspect, it would be our woodlands and waterways. These resources are not only vital to public health, they are a driving force for our local economy.
Balts: We live in one of the most beautiful areas of Wisconsin featuring parks, forests, rivers and lakes — a veritable paradise for outdoorsmen, sports enthusiasts, nature lovers and families eager to enjoy the outdoors. We benefit from having a branch of a renowned university system residing in our midst as well as several quality choices in medical care. Altoona has experienced positively exciting growth and literally is the gem of the county.