EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 12, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and town of Union. Brett Geboy and David Lehmkuhl are vying for the seat occupied by Colleen Bates, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Geboy: I have lived in Eau Claire since 2000 with my wife and three daughters. I was a lobbyist with the American Cancer Society working on behalf of those fighting cancer and then worked as the government relations director at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce before moving to the private sector managing sales and marketing for a commercial contracting company. I currently help area individuals struggling with addiction at Hope Gospel Mission. I enjoy working for a mission-minded organization and making a positive impact in the community.
Lehmkuhl: I have the leadership qualities and experience to collaboratively work with county leaders to implement the strategic plan initiatives to optimize resident’s health and safety, protect and enhance our natural resources and provide and improve high speed broadband services to rural parts of the county. I have been a county resident for 23 years and have found the area to be where I can call home. I was recruited to move to Eau Claire in 1999 and have over 20 years of experience working as a trust and financial adviser in the banking industry. My role was as a fiduciary, and I believe putting residents’ interests first is key to serving in the public sector. I worked for Eau Claire County as an economic support specialist for three years. This gave me firsthand knowledge on the needs and challenges facing low-income individuals. Many local residents struggle with various challenges, such as the need for child care and to qualify for health care and food share benefits. It was a great lesson for me to empower people to help them improve their lives.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Geboy: Providing adequate services to its citizens without causing too much of a burden in paying for these services. Continuing to evaluate what services are provided, how they are delivered and their effectiveness is important when spending taxpayer money. I would like to improve the county’s economic development efforts, rural broadband access, reduce debt, help those battling addiction and support local law enforcement efforts. The county also needs to allow citizens to give more input before deciding important issues.
Lehmkuhl: Health care for everyone is one of the biggest challenges we need to address. We need to ensure that everyone has access to affordable health care. Another issue we face is PFAS contamination of groundwater that has caused the shutdown of almost half of Eau Claire’s wells as of October 2021. We need to work to ensure that standards set by the Department of Natural Resources are enforced, and County Boards need to protect public health.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Geboy: The county is beautiful and offers a lot of great things. The people are nice, welcoming and care about each other. It is a great place to raise a family. We need to continue to keep these wonderful aspects as we move forward.
Lehmkuhl: The people of the county. Eau Claire is a wonderful place to live, work, play and raise families. We have a diverse population that embraces cultural diversity and values education.