EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 14, located in the southwest part of the city of Eau Claire. Judy Gatlin is the incumbent, Wayne Peterson is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Gatlin: My experience and comprehension of the county government structures, operations and budgets qualify me to serve. I do my homework so I can offer informed participation at committee and board meetings. I offer respect and understanding of varying positions and viewpoints while engaging in governance.
Peterson: I have 50-plus years serving the people of the county, first as a teacher, then in real estate and private businesses. I have years of experience and success in real estate, housing, construction, industrial development and finance. In my business I have visited all areas of the county and can relate to and respect people in all different situations. I’ve served on many organizations, including the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Gatlin: The biggest challenge is too many years of unfunded mandates coupled with levy limits leaving departments with diminishing revenue resources. Add to that a pandemic and a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, and we have a county lacking appropriate financial resources. County leadership and governance boards currently have the challenge of dispersing an unprecedented influx of federal funding. Because of skilled staff and administration, the county still offers quality services despite revenue challenges.
Peterson: County residents want to see transparency and accountability in all aspects of county government as well as fiscal responsibility with taxpayers' money.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Gatlin: The county offers a wealth of favorable and positive elements that promote and safeguard the basic foundations for a strong, inclusive and expanding urban and rural community. Being business-friendly, public schools, low-cost recreation, public safety, music and an art scene are some of the best aspects of the county.
Peterson: The county is a vibrant and growing area with a strong, diverse economy, much to offer and a bright future for everyone.