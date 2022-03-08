EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for County Board District 15, located in the central part of the city of Eau Claire. Nick Smiar is the incumbent, Joshua Naponiello is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Smiar: I have served on the board for 10 years, four of those years as chairperson. I have a thorough acquaintance with the county code, the county governance structure and processes and the rules of order. By profession, I am a social worker and have more than 30 years of experience in administration, budgeting, supervision, direct service and board membership. Most important, I am an active resident of the city and county and a good neighbor.
Naponiello: I am a student and working professional who knows firsthand when local issues affect myself and others. Every day for my job, and in my personal time, I talk to members of the community, engaging them about local taxes, crime and housing issues.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Smiar: In the long term, the biggest challenge is funding. Because of the statutory limitations on the property tax levy and the ever-increasing costs of governing, budget cuts and restrictions from the state legislature, and dealing with unfunded mandates from the state, the county must carefully and judiciously manage its budget each year, attempt to reduce its debt and its borrowing, search out alternate revenue sources, and, at the same time, provide superior service to citizens of the county. There are other issues that arise on a regular basis, such as groundwater contamination, a need for more mental health services, dealing with COVID-19 and rapid increases in costs of road and bridge construction and maintenance. When these issues arise, we try to find solutions that are best for everyone. Usually, after a hearty struggle, we come to those solutions.
Naponiello: The biggest challenge facing the community right now is crime and drugs. Since 2019, robberies, assaults and overdoses have skyrocketed, affecting local businesses and residents alike. The mismanagement of funds on the local county level is another issue.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Smiar: The people who live in it. We have a vibrant, active community and citizens willing to offer their time and resources to improve the community. We have excellent educational institutions. We have a beautiful and attractive physical environment: green spaces in parks and forests; clear and clean waterways in rivers, creeks and lakes; and cohesive and active neighborhoods and communities. Our community is a great place to live, work and raise families. In some ways, we are the “best kept secret” of Wisconsin.
Naponiello: The affordability of housing. It’s a relatively affordable place to live and raise a family in.