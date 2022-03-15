EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 17, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and the town of Washington. Mary Sommerfeld and Thomas Vue are vying for the seat occupied by Martha Nieman, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Sommerfeld: As a retired registered nurse, I’ve dealt with many situations requiring negotiation, decision-making and problem-solving. I’ve sat on various committees contributing to situational outcomes. Teamwork has been an integral part of my career. My experience as an RN will be crucial and play an important role on the County Board.
Vue: I am a longtime resident of Eau Claire. I have over 10 years of experience in city government and was a city councilor for 12 years. I am Hmong, which brings the racial and diversity aspect that is needed for county government leadership. My qualifications and experience will improve the quality of life for the people of this county: peace, prosperity and freedom.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Sommerfeld: Surviving the unprecedented rate of inflation is the most pressing challenge. One very effective strategy will be to lower the tax rate for everyone, cut spending and get more people back to work. We need to attract more manufacturing jobs and keep small businesses in business. Meeting the demands of homeless veterans, children and the elderly is a challenge we must meet. We can do it with hard work and common sense.
Vue: Revenue and spending continue to be the biggest challenges facing the county. Elective leaders must learn and understand the issues facing the county and work diligently with the administration to balance the needs. Health and mental health issues such as opioid addiction and COVID-19 are problematic, and we need to prepare to deal with these by working with communities through education and grassroots partnerships. We must recognize and address the needs of our county’s racially diverse populations. They are our taxpayers, and they need county government support as well. Another challenge is high property tax assessments for median homes.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Sommerfeld: Where do I start? I love the people. Everyone says “Hi” on our beautiful bike trails. Everyone says “Hi” when walking in the neighborhood, and my little dog gets a lot of attention. I’ve lived in other cities but always came back to Eau Claire and am here to stay. It’s the great parks, the bike trails, the farmer’s market and so many other activities that are offered that make the county an awesome place to raise a family and retire.
Vue: The unemployment rate and cost of living for our county is lower than the national average. Transportation commutes are shorter than the national average, which is good for our people. Public and private infrastructure is good, and we need to continue these partnerships to serve our population. Another great aspect is the natural resources and the quality of our environment. The social and cultural functions here are also the fabric of our communities.