EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 18, located in central Eau Claire, including part of UW-Eau Claire. Jim Dunning is the incumbent, Matthew Lehner is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Dunning: After 16 years of service, I have a knowledge that can be beneficial to the employees and the residents of Eau Claire County. There is a need for my experience.
Lehner: I can bring new leadership that is more active, transparent, inclusive, and leadership that delivers real results. It’s time we have leaders who are unafraid to speak out about the issues facing the people that they serve to the people causing those issues.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Dunning: The Department of Human Services functions in the county have several areas that I feel need to have further resolution. One of these areas is the mental health issue that affects families and children. Similar issues are alcohol- and drug-related crime, incarceration and the issues that affect those released from incarceration. An equally big challenge for the county is achieving the sustainability goal by 2050. All of these issues go back to money, the lack of it and the ability to raise it.
Lehner: The biggest challenge facing the county right now is having to deal with the dirty political games played by those in charge in our state legislature. County government essentially is an extension of state government, and it is tasked with implementing the programs put forward by the state legislature. When our state legislature decides to play politics with dollars that are essential to county residents, we all suffer as a result. I’ll use my voice and platform to demand an end to these political games. I’ll go to Madison and lobby for change, and fight to ensure that essential services are funded well and fairly.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Dunning: The continued evolution of county management that includes collaboration between departments, towns, businesses and residents. This has led to understanding what issues are facing the residents, what solutions are available and how to efficiently implement them.
Lehner: Despite funding and fiscal challenges, the best aspect the county has is our quality of services. This is due to the amazing dedication of our county employees who work daily to solve issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health issues, the opioid epidemic and climate change. I’ll do everything I can to support these employees, because when we support the services provided by the county, we all do better.