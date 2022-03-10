EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 20, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and the town of Washington. Nathan Anderson is the incumbent, John Folstad is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Anderson: I have served on the County Board for three years, and I really appreciate getting the chance to learn about all the amazing things the county does — from plowing rural highways to providing mental health support for residents who need it. It’s an honor to work with high-integrity colleagues to help solve problems for the community. I work as a professional artist, so I bring outside-of-the-box thinking to my board service, as well as an environmental impact lens and a belief that local government should serve the common good.
Folstad: I have been a registered nurse in the area for 40 years and I was a deputy medical examiner in Eau Claire County for 24 years. This experience has allowed me to witness many of the socioeconomic and health care challenges facing the citizens of the county. I have a good understanding of local emergency services, and I previously helped coordinate the expansion of the City of Eau Claire’s EMS services. I have also been a member of county, regional and state emergency medical services boards. I have extensive experience with developing and implementing budgets at a director, executive and board level. I held numerous leadership positions at Sacred Heart Hospital, and I was vice president of strategy when I retired in 2018.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Anderson: I wish everyone could understand how well local government serves our community. People often take government for granted when it’s working. But if you step back, you can see that local government is one way we look out for each other. For example, do you have a loved one who’s aging or dealing with a health problem? Pick up the phone and call the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center. An actual human will answer the phone and help you. County government isn’t perfect, but what we have is pretty incredible. I wish more people were able to know about available services and appreciate all the county government does, even as we work to improve it further.
Folstad: The amount of debt the county currently has is a major issue. Approximately 35% of the county’s tax levy is being used to service the debt. This leaves a lot less money available for programs, road improvements, etc. I believe this issue needs to be addressed by increasing the transparency and accountability around the budgeting and spending practices within the county. I also support the county developing an industrial park to attract businesses to the area, thus increasing the county’s tax base.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Anderson: The best aspect of the County Board is that it's not a politicized body. In my experience, it’s not about politics. It’s about everybody working to solve problems in the community. This productive work environment surprised me at first, maybe because so often the way we talk about federal or state government can lead people to expect gridlock and partisanship. But I’ve been blown away by the dedication and altruism I see in my colleagues. We may disagree with one another about the best course of action, but disagreements are always civil and people bring the best of intentions to their work.
Folstad: The county is a safe area to live and raise a family. There are great recreational opportunities, and the health care providers and facilities are remarkable given the size of the county. UW-Eau Claire and CVTC offer affordable and quality educational opportunities. To maintain the quality of living in the county, I support maintaining a well-trained, properly funded sheriff’s office and continuing to work on addressing mental health and drug and alcohol issues.