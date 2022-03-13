EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 23, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and the town of Seymour. Robin Leary is the incumbent, Don Zwicker is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Leary: I was first elected to represent District 23 in 1996 and have proudly served the residents throughout this time. Listening to concerns of citizens and businesses is a plus when prioritizing the annual budget so they all have input in services and community planning.
Zwicker: I have a college degree in economics with a minor in business. I have worked for several years in finance and auditing with a good understanding of the budget process and budget projections and feel qualified to serve as a supervisor.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Leary: The biggest challenge I see are all the mandates the state imposes on counties without providing the funding through shared revenue. Levy limits that were imposed on low-spending counties like Eau Claire were penalized with less funding.
Zwicker: I consider these four challenges as my biggest concerns. Transparency: The way the board voted on the 2022 budget, where no questions were allowed regarding departmental budgets, is not the way a transparent government works. Accountability: Why has the board refused to allow an audit of one of its departments even after the auditing firm and the district attorney called for one? Have we forgotten about the mess our previous treasurer left the county? The expenditures must be audited, justified and accounted for. Accessibility: The board has not met in-person in almost two years. It is time to start. Constituents should be welcome to address their concerns to the board in-person, and they should receive a response from their district supervisor regarding their concerns. (Note: This interview occurred before the board announced plans to resume in-person meetings starting Tuesday, March 15). Fiscal responsibility: A full audit should be conducted on the entire county budget. It would be nice to make the wheel tax a temporary tax instead of a permanent tax. Taxpayers deserve to know why, where and how their tax dollars are spent. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a tax cut once in a while instead of consistent increases?
What is the best aspect of the county?
Leary: The county provides a safe environment for a great quality of life to live, work and recreate. The county, working in collaboration with cities, townships and villages, provides services for transportation, law enforcement protection, emergency preparedness planning, business development and judicial services.
Zwicker: We have wonderful people living in our community that are interested in providing a good, clean and safe environment. We expect services to be maintained and fully funded. We also want accountability from supervisors who are responsible and can make decisions in the best interest of the public.