EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 24, located in the northern part of the city of Eau Claire. Heather DeLuka is the incumbent, Lewis Titus is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
DeLuka: I have lived in the Chippewa Valley for 47 years and been an Eau Claire homeowner and taxpayer for 24 years. For six years, I have been District 24 supervisor. Since moving to Eau Claire in 1998, I have been a strong advocate for citizen involvement in community issues. It is important to allow citizen input into how our county develops and functions. As a retired teacher, I know what it is like to live on a fixed income. A flexible schedule allows me to be available to meet with my constituents, attend meetings and garner information for better decision-making.
Titus: I have 50 years of business management where I kept expenses down and worked with other staff and management. I am now retired and volunteering for a hospice service and caring for loved ones in palliative care. I also volunteer at The Community Table where I secure donations, do surveys, handle bank deposits and occasionally cook meals for our diners.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
DeLuka: The pandemic created economic, mental and physical challenges. Services needed to be disseminated online or remotely, which highlighted the disparity of our broadband capabilities and caused isolation for many. Wise use of federal dollars will assist the county to address these disparities and others to move the county forward.
Titus: The biggest challenge facing the county is real estate taxes and revenue being spent in a more transparent function for all to see.
What is the best aspect of the county?
DeLuka: The county is the gem of northwest Wisconsin because of its diverse amenities, landscape and location. Our most valuable commodity is the people and their willingness to get involved, volunteer and give input to help guide the future direction of our county.
Titus: The county has primary care physicians who provide great care for families and senior citizens, a great university, great schools and great churches.