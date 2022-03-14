EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 25, located in the northern part of the city of Eau Claire. Brian Bauer and Jodi Lepsch are vying for the seat held by Mellissa Janssen, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Bauer: I am a teacher and have been given the privilege to serve the children of Wisconsin for 20 years. I am also a small business owner and can relate to the recent struggles businesses have been dealing with over the last couple years. But I think what really matters to the people of this county are simple things like honesty, strong communication and transparency. These little things go a long way and are things I will address.
Lepsch: I am a hometown girl, born and raised in the county. I have lived in District 25 for most of my life and have chosen to raise my family here. I have seen the remarkable growth of our county, which has provided opportunities for better housing, jobs and environmental engagement from our citizens. I have a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in entomology. I serve as a water resources management specialist at the state DNR for Eau Claire County. I believe this background will bring a unique perspective to the County Board that will ensure environmental protection as the county continues to grow.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Bauer: I think the constituents of this county want honest people running for this position. They want someone to serve unselfishly for the greater good of the community. People want to trust that who they're electing makes decisions based on a code of ethics, with transparency and accountability. People deserve to know what their tax dollars are being spent on.
Lepsch: The biggest issue facing the county, for which I will have the most expertise, is clean drinking water. The recent discovery of PFAS in the Eau Claire municipal wells brings to light the threats to our water resources. I bring a specific skill set that will help guide science-based decisions to restore those valuable resources.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Bauer: We live in a beautiful county, whether it be the hiking trails, parks or forests. We also live in a safe community thanks to our law enforcement and fire and safety protection.
Lepsch: I love the county! From my time as a nature nut at Beaver Creek Reserve to studying the Karner blue butterfly as a UW-Eau Claire undergraduate, I have spent my life immersed in the natural spaces of our county. The quality of our resources and the respect given to them by our citizens is something you don’t see everywhere. I will use my voice to protect that way of life.