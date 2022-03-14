EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 27, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and the town of Seymour. Trudy Grill and Kyle Johnson are vying for the seat held by Zoe Roberts, who is not running for reelection.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Grill: I've lived in the county for most of my life and in my district for over 25 years. I retired as an advertising sales rep and business owner. I have also volunteered on county committees. Throughout my years of working, I have played an integral part in helping small businesses within the county succeed. I know very well that a budget is the key to success, along with being fiscally responsible.
Johnson: As a resident of the city of Eau Claire for the past four years, I am afforded the privilege of enjoying amenities in the city as well as the opportunities to explore the public lands in rural areas of the county. I work professionally in the natural resources field and have a passion for sustainably managing our resources so they can be enjoyed now and for generations to come. In my professional role, I have worked closely with the County Board. This experience has helped shape my idea of what a good supervisor is: a community leader who listens to the concerns of all constituents, seeks reliable information and data, and makes decisions without personal agendas.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Grill: I feel the challenges for the county are affordable housing, lower taxes for homeowners and addressing the drug and mental illness problem. I also feel all departments need to be transparent regarding department budgets. If taxpayers’ money is being distributed, I want to know it will benefit the citizens of the county.
Johnson: Like much of the country, Eau Claire County is facing a growing political divide. Although County Board seats are nonpartisan, this divide should be recognized as a major concern, as it is of no benefit to the residents of the county. We need to focus on creating achievable and positive changes in our own community. If we work collaboratively, respect our neighbors and solve problems together, we can help bridge the divide. Our strength is our unity.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Grill: It would have to be the parks, trails and citizens. I have met such wonderful young adults and promised them that, if elected, their concerns would also be mine.
Johnson: With over 50,000 acres of public land in the county, people have ample opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation. The city and county maintain beautiful public parks with regular community events that help bring people together. Some of my favorite memories in the community include hiking in the county forests with my dogs, listening to music at local parks, and kayaking on the impressive river system. I believe in the positive effect of time spent outdoors and hope to encourage more residents to get out and enjoy the resources available to us locally.