EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire county Board District 3, located in parts of the town of Seymour and city of Eau Claire. Joe Knight is the incumbent, Gary Mizer is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Knight: I used to be a newspaper reporter covering the County Board, so I had an idea of what I was getting into when I first ran. I also covered environment/conservation issues including lakes and surface water quality, groundwater, forestry, land use planning, recycling and outdoor sports. As a board member I find myself on the policy-making side of many of those issues. For issues that come before the County Board or any committee I serve on, I try to keep an open mind, listen to all sides, read the background material in the agenda packet, talk to constituents and staff, and cast a vote based on what I believe are the best interests, long-term, of the county and my district.
Mizer: I’ve lived all of my adult life in Eau Claire County. I understand the pulse of our community and its challenges. People here want their government to be open to them, willing to listen to their concerns and be fiscally responsible. I’ve been in management all of my adult life. In business you have two bosses. One is who hired you. The other is your customers. With the board it’s your constituency. Once you gain the respect of them you must never lose that respect.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Knight: Levy limits. The main way the county raises funds is through property taxes, and the state has placed severe restrictions on the property taxes we can collect. We are in the bottom fourth of Wisconsin counties for property taxes. This sounds good as a homeowner but ultimately is more expensive in the long run because the county has to pay back the dollars borrowed plus interest. It makes sense to borrow for big projects, like a new highway building, but we shouldn’t have to borrow to fill potholes. I’ve heard the concerns about senior homeowners on fixed incomes being hurt by property taxes. That’s me. I’m sympathetic. But what I’d really like to see, as a retiree living on a fixed income, is for the county to be given the flexibility to manage the budget as efficiently as possible.
Mizer: It is my understanding that the County Board is still not meeting in-person at the space provided to them by the taxpayers. There was a time for apprehension, but now it’s time to resume business as usual and be willing to meet the public in a forum of open doors. I believe that the board should be open to bipartisan debate and a willingness to work together for the betterment of its citizenry.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Knight: The county has big city amenities like a thriving arts and music scene but the benefits of a small, northern town: no long commutes or traffic jams, low cost of living and quick access to open spaces and outdoor recreation. We have bike trails, ski trails, snowmobile trails, horse trails, county parks, lakes, a largely undeveloped river and a 52,000-acre county forest open for public use. The county also has a regional airport, excellent health care, good schools, a nice university and a pretty good County Board.
Mizer: I live here for the same reason most people live here: our county is safe and reliable through our partners who serve as first responders. The willingness of everyday folks to help each other. As someone who has worked with people all my life I’ve developed a good understanding of how to communicate to others and understand their concerns. If elected I would work very hard to gain the respect of the people who put me there.