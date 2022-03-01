EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for County Board District 8, located in parts of the town of Washington and city of Eau Claire. Kevin Stelljes is the incumbent, Cory Sisk is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as county board supervisor?
Stelljes: My perspective comes from living in the district for 37 years. Through work and travel, I have seen many communities and remain convinced ours is a great place. Having served on the board for a number of years, I understand the complexity of county government. My passion is for our public lands. I have been a strong advocate for parks improvements, increasing lands in the county forest, assuring sustainable forestry management and protection of the Eau Claire River and its lakes and tributaries.
Sisk: With my background as a senior claims adjuster, I’ll bring accountability through transparency and be accessible to constituents. People just want you to hear them out, be there to listen and be honest with them.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Stelljes: Delivering social services in a compassionate and cost effective manner. These services are mandated and provide for child protection, people with disabilities, victims of abuse or addiction, mental and physical illness and others. The need for these services is outpacing our ability to deliver.
Addiction tragedies result in increased costs for law enforcement, jail staff, circuit courts, family and child protective services. The county continues to respond to these challenges via treatment courts, in-house counselors, jail efficiencies and outsourced programs, all of which are very expensive.
Sisk: Getting our current debt and future budgets under control, which means being fiscally responsible and transparent with taxpayer dollars while not increasing them.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Stelljes: The quality of life in our community makes it a wonderful place to live. We have a strong economic base, which results in a good cross section of jobs. Our access to good education is reflected in our local schools. Health care is available from numerous providers and hospitals. We have a good highway system and a local airport. Most of all, we have a great natural environment. Our area is diverse with urban, suburban, agricultural and forest environments all within minutes of driving or biking.
Sisk: The culture. Eau Claire County has beautiful parks, recreation, arts, music and more. You will never run out of things to do here.