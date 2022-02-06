Three candidates are running for County Board District 9, located in western Eau Claire County. The top two vote-getters will advance to April's election. Don Mowry is the incumbent, Thomas Mastin and Allen Myren are the challengers.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Mowry: I consider myself to be independent, proudly forward thinking, an experienced listener, community-engaged, and an advocate for all county residents and businesses. I bring significant leadership and civic engagement skills to the role of supervisor based on my history and experience.
Mastin: I am qualified for this position because I am a flag-flying, freedom-loving American above all else. I am guided by my morals, not any party, platform or woke agenda. I am in this to do what is right for the county because we are headed in the wrong direction.
Myren: I served in many different roles in my 30-plus year career as a sheriff's deputy. My roles in the jail, process, court security, patrol, and as a detective allowed me to view our government processes from a variety of perspectives. I have collaborated with almost every county department in some fashion and have served on several county committees.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Mowry: We need a county that works for everyone. Right now we have an unacceptably high percentage of people living in poverty, and another large percentage of people who are working but are living paycheck to paycheck with limited assets. These families are one crisis away from poverty and homelessness. The pandemic exposed these vulnerabilities, and suddenly we as a county and a nation are facing a future where we can no longer ignore the inequities in our society.
Mastin: Out of control spending. Most residents are not aware that our board has increased the annual budget by more that $47 million over the last three years. That is ridiculous. Where has the money gone?
Myren: For our county to effectively manage its current issues, we need to maintain fiscal responsibility. That includes being transparent and accountable to our taxpayers as to how our dollars are spent. County residents all too clearly recall the treasurer thefts years back, and deserve to understand where their tax dollars are spent.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Mowry: The county has the capacity to collaborate on a grand level to address issues such as poverty, criminal justice system enhancements, lack of affordable housing, etc. I believe that if we work together, we can solve many of the issues facing us as a county, including equitable access to high quality public education, clean water, good roads, jobs that pay a living wage, affordable housing and high-speed internet.
Mastin: Our county has untapped potential in the labor market. Unfortunately, our leadership continually loses out to neighboring counties when it comes to attracting new businesses. When economic development is less than 2% of the budget, it’s easy to recognize that growth is not a priority.
Myren: We have diverse cultures here and continue to welcome a variety of races and cultures to our area. We have a blend of city, small town and rural living. We have medical and technology resources, strong farming roots, and CVTC and UW-Eau Claire offer so much to the community. Top that with all of the options for hiking, biking, hunting, camping, and water activities, and we have a great county to live in.