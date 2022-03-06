EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 9, located in western Eau Claire County. Don Mowry is the incumbent, Allen Myren is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Mowry: I consider myself to be independent, proudly forward thinking, an experienced listener, community-engaged, and an advocate for all county residents and businesses. I bring significant leadership and civic engagement skills to the role of supervisor based on my history and experience.
Myren: I served in many different roles in my 30-plus year career as a sheriff’s deputy. My roles in the jail, process, court security, patrol, and as a detective allowed me to view our government processes from a variety of perspectives. I have collaborated with almost every county department in some fashion and have served on several county committees.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Mowry: We need a county that works for everyone. Right now we have an unacceptably high percentage of people living in poverty, and another large percentage of people who are working but are living paycheck to paycheck with limited assets. These families are one crisis away from poverty and homelessness. The pandemic exposed these vulnerabilities, and suddenly we as a county and a nation are facing a future where we can no longer ignore the inequities in our society.
Myren: For our county to effectively manage its current issues, we need to maintain fiscal responsibility. That includes being transparent and accountable to our taxpayers as to how our dollars are spent. County residents all too clearly recall the treasurer thefts years back, and deserve to understand where their tax dollars are spent.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Mowry: The county has the capacity to collaborate on a grand level to address issues such as poverty, criminal justice system enhancements, lack of affordable housing, etc. I believe that if we work together, we can solve many of the issues facing us as a county, including equitable access to high quality public education, clean water, good roads, jobs that pay a living wage, affordable housing and high-speed internet.
Myren: We have diverse cultures here and continue to welcome a variety of races and cultures to our area. We have a blend of city, small town and rural living. We have medical and technology resources, strong farming roots, and CVTC and UW-Eau Claire offer so much to the community. Top that with all of the options for hiking, biking, hunting, camping, and water activities, and we have a great county to live in.