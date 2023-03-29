MENOMONIE — Incumbents Amy Riddle-Swanson, Charlie Schneider and Dale Dahlke will face off with challengers Scott Parker, Brittany Weiker and Amber Kersting to defend their respective Menomonie School Board seats on Tuesday.
The three candidates elected to the nine-member board will serve three-year terms beginning in April.
All six candidates were sent identical questionnaires. The following are their responses, organized alphabetically. Candidates Weiker and Kersting did not respond to multiple attempts from the Leader-Telegram to contact them.
Why should you be elected to the Menomonie school board?
Dahlke: I am a good listener that gathers information in order to make the best possible decision for the benefit of the students. I have training and experience in team and consensus building.
I want to see that the school board position returns to a nonpartisan election process. I serve, and/or have served, on four nonprofit institutions’ boards of directors and I have learned how to gather facts in order to make informed decisions and not micromanage.
My goal is to do everything I can to enable the board to provide the best educational experience in the state of Wisconsin to the students in the Menomonie district.
Parker: I am a compassionate and understanding person. I will first seek to understand, then seek to be understood. I will listen to the needs of parents/guardians, teachers, and the community.
Riddle-Swanson: I have had 15 years of experience as a school board member and have spent 39 years in education pre-K-postsecondary. I support all students to receive an excellent education and support our school district staff to have the resources they need to provide that excellent education. I am dedicated, having missed only two board meetings for personal reasons in my 15 years. I am passionate about education and believe it is a great equalizer in our society.
Schneider: My work experience and schooling bring together a base set of knowledge that is very useful on the board. But more importantly, my willingness to work together with other board members to gain consensus in an effective and respectful way has helped the board to operate better in the past year. I am known for being knowledgeable about the issues before the board and doing my research to understand the issues from all sides.
We have great teachers, students, and staff that go to work and school each day in great buildings, all of them working hard to ensure that “all students become lifelong learners, caring individuals, and responsible citizens.”
One of our long-term teachers mentioned to me in the grocery store recently, “We have a great district.” Most people in our community agree with this teacher. I would hope that I could say I’ve had a little to do with that, and would like to be able to take that even further over the next three years.
What do you believe is the primary role and responsibility of the school board?
Dahlke: It is the responsibility of the board to listen, gather facts, and make informed decisions that are the best for the students of our schools. It is important that we hire the best administrative team possible and support them by not micromanaging.
Parker: The primary role of the school board is to discuss, adopt, modify, and discontinue policies that govern our school district. All the while prioritizing the needs of administration, staff, parents/guardians, and most importantly … the students.
Riddle-Swanson: I believe that my responsibility as a school board member is to make sure that all of our students have a safe learning environment and the best and brightest teachers and staff to make this happen. I believe we need to fight for proper funding for education and always look forward to creating the best opportunities for our students. Public education is for all, and the funding of education in this state needs to keep up with inflation and never be the first thing to cut when budgets are tight.
Schneider: To steal a line from a neighboring district’s board president, “The administrator’s job is to run the district, the board’s job is to ensure the district is well-run.” Often, board members think the board’s job is to run the district, but the real job of the board is to set policy, then ensure that the administration follows those policies.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the Menomonie school district, and how would you work to address those issues?
Dahlke: Financial resources are a major concern for all districts. We need to use those limited resources so well that we can provide our students with the best teachers. We must provide the necessary resources to our staff in order to compete favorably in recruitment and retention of our administration, teachers, coaches, advisors, and all hired staff. Not only will our students benefit, but our community will attract industries and businesses, and families will choose Menomonie as their home because of our schools. Great schools are the foundation of a great community.
The first step is to allow a high quality Strategic Plan to serve as a guide for the board, the administration, and the teaching staff. This will lead to teamwork that will provide an exceptional educational experience for our students. In turn, we will gain the respect and confidence of the tax paying community.
Parker: Out of all my conversations with members of our community, the issue that comes up the most is curriculum transparency. We must make sure parents/guardians have meaningful access to materials being taught to students and are aware of how to access them.
Riddle-Swanson: We are facing a fiscal cliff in the state and it is imperative that we talk to our legislators about the need for resources to properly fund education and keep up with inflation, which I do on a regular basis. We also have issues with citizens attempting to ban books and against LGBTQ, which creates unsafe conditions for these vulnerable populations of students. I have never believed in banning books, as this is a slippery slope of dictatorship and freedom of speech, and I will always vote to include all books in school libraries. It is also a law not to discriminate against LGBTQ persons in a public school; but, more than that, these vulnerable populations deserve to be accepted for the people they are and treated with respect and dignity.
Schneider: At this point, there is no question that the state budget is the largest issue the district faces in the short term. The unknown of where the funding for schools will end up in priority to the state legislature is of extreme importance. Given the makeup of the legislature, it is unlikely that schools will receive as much money in their budgets as they would like. How the district deals with the money that it does get will be key. If we are required to make cuts, where will that be and how do you prioritize? My extensive experience in school finance and operations, as well as the finances of specifically the SDMA, will be extremely important and helpful to the process.
After the budget process is completed, the board needs to go back to what I believe to be the most important issue always facing the district — student achievement.
What specific experience and skills have prepared you to serve on the board?
Dahlke: As a retired educator who has worked with many Boards of Education, I know that it takes communication and cooperation to make an effective and responsive team.
Further, I have six months experience on this board, a team that is led by a great board president, and has come together to achieve common goals.
I presently serve as a director on two other boards of important and highly successful nonprofit institutions.
Parker: I work in procurement, and with all the supply chain issues our country has faced recently, I have learned to review information thoroughly and thoughtfully. Oftentimes, complex challenges require creative solutions. I will be a board member who looks at problems from multiple angles to find the best response.
Riddle-Swanson: As I have already mentioned, my 15 years on the school board and my lifetime career in education. I am authentic and a champion for education. I also possess good listening skills and empathy as a result of my counselor training and life experiences.
Schneider: I’ve been employed at CESA 10 for nearly 24 years, helping schools across the state with facilities issues, saving energy and managing environmental health and safety, as well as managing construction projects.
This has taken me to hundreds of school board meetings over the years. I’ve attended meetings at the largest district in the state, as well as the smallest and most in-between. I’ve seen good, cohesive boards and boards that were very confrontational. These experiences have shown me how a board should operate and how to be a good board member.
Primarily, though, my work has provided me with an in-depth knowledge of how schools run, from budgeting to facilities planning.
I’ve shown that I am willing and able to respect people, listen to them, bring them to a consensus and then do what is best for the entire district, all of the students, staff, and administration.
Candidates’ responses may have been edited for clarity or length.