EAU CLAIRE — Incumbent Lori Bica and challengers Frankie Bowe, Jarrett Dement and Sally Huffey are on the April 4 ballot for two open Eau Claire School Board seats.

The two candidates elected will serve three-year terms on the board beginning in April. Commissioner Phil Lyons, a member of the board since 2019, filed for noncandidacy.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.

Recommended for you