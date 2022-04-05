EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board will have 11 new faces later this month.
The board has 29 supervisor positions, and there were 21 total contested races. Seven newcomers will replace supervisors who didn’t run for reelection, while four challengers defeated incumbents. Ten incumbents running for reelection kept their seats.
In District 5, Larry Hoekstra unseated incumbent Carl Anton. Hoekstra received 197 votes (62.3%). In District 8, Cory Sisk defeated incumbent Kevin Stelljes. Sisk received 187 votes (67%).
In District 9, Allen Myren unseated incumbent Don Mowry. Myren received 487 votes (55.7%). In District 20, John Folstad defeated incumbent Nathan Anderson. Folstad received 513 votes (59%).
In District 1, Todd Meyer defeated Courtney Kneifl. Meyer received 257 votes (63.6%).
In District 2, Amanda Babb defeated Brent Knutson. Babb received 325 votes (54.4%). In District 12, Brett Geboy defeated David Lehmkuhl. Geboy received 349 votes (58%).
In District 16, David Hirsch defeated Benaiah Stanley. Hirsch received 241 votes (66.8%). In District 17, Thomas Vue defeated Mary Sommerfeld. Vue received 607 votes (60.9%).
In District 25, Jodi Lepsch defeated Brian Bauer. Lepsch received 356 votes (58.1%). In District 27, Kyle Johnson defeated Trudy Grill. Johnson received 221 votes (52.3%).
The closest race was in District 23, where incumbent Robin Leary edged out Don Zwicker in the preliminary results. Leary received 349 votes (50%), and Zwicker received 346 votes.There were three write-in votes.
Another close race occurred In District 11, where incumbent Nathan Otto narrowly won over Tara Balts. Otto received 180 votes (51%), compared to 173 votes for Balts. Otto was appointed to the board in November 2021.
New supervisors are scheduled to be sworn in during the April 19 Eau Claire County Board meeting.
Following are unofficial results for contested county board races in west-central Wisconsin. Results from other counties were not available by press time and will be in Thursday’s paper.
Barron
District 2: Diane Vaughn defeated incumbent Oscar Skoug. Vaugh received 160 votes, and Skoug received 152 votes.
District 3: incumbent John Banks defeated Paul Poppe. Banks received 135 votes, while Poppe received 114 votes.
District 5: incumbent Karolyn Bartlett defeated Angela Young. Bartlett received 139 votes, while Young received 92 votes.
District 12: incumbent Peter Olson defeated Ron Fladten. Olson received 165 votes, while Fladten received 60 votes.
District 14: incumbent Carol Moen defeated Pattie Greene. Moen received 116 votes, and Greene received 51 votes.
District 15: Fran Langman defeated incumbent Eric Pannier. Langman received 213 votes, and Pannier received 138 votes.
District 17: Patti Anderson defeated incumbent Russell Rindsig. Anderson received 184 votes, while Rindsig received 143 votes.
District 19: incumbent Jerry McRoberts defeated Abe Voelker. McRoberts received 190 votes, and Voelker received 88 votes.
District 26: Audrey Kusilek defeated incumbent Don Horstman. Kusilek received 213 votes, and Horstman received 161 votes.
Eau Claire
District 1: Todd Meyer defeated Courtney Kneifl. Meyer received 257 votes (63.6%), while Kneifl received 147 votes.
District 2: Amanda Babb defeated Brent Knutson. Babb received 325 votes (54.4%), and Knutson received 272 votes.
District 3: incumbent Joe Knight defeated Gary Mizer. Knight received 398 votes (54.5%), while Mizer received 331 votes.
District 5: Larry Hoekstra defeated incumbent Carl Anton. Hoekstra received 197 votes (62.3%), and Anton received 118 votes.
District 8:Cory Sisk defeated incumbent Kevin Stelljes. Sisk received 187 votes (67%), and Stelljes received 91 votes.
District 9: Allen Myren defeated incumbent Don Mowry. Myren received 487 votes (55.7%), and Mowry received 387 votes.
District 10: incumbent Nancy Coffey defeated Dori Pulse. Coffey received 417 votes (55.5%), and Pulse received 330 votes.
District 11: incumbent Nathan Otto defeated Tara Balts. Otto received 180 votes (51%), and Balts received 173 votes.
District 12: Brett Geboy defeated David Lehmkuhl. Geboy received 349 votes (58%), and Lehmkuhl received 251 votes.
District 14: incumbent Judy Gatlin defeated Wayne Peters. Gatlin received 285 votes (55.6%), and Peters received 226 votes.
District 15: incumbent Nick Smiar defeated Joshua Naponiello. Smiar received 179 votes (74.9%), and Naponiello received 59 votes.
District 16: David Hirsch defeated Benaiah Stanley. Hirsch received 241 votes (66.8%), and Stanley received 118 votes.
District 17: Thomas Vue defeated Mary Sommerfeld. Vue received 607 votes (60.9%), and Sommerfeld received 387 votes.
District 18: incumbent Jim Dunning defeated Matthew Lehner. Dunning received 139 votes (63.8%), while Lehner received 74 votes.
District 19: incumbent Jerry Wilkie defeated Kathleen Kivlin. Wilkie received 425 votes (64.7%), while Kivlin received 232 votes.
District 20: John Folstad defeated incumbent Nathan Anderson. Folstad received 513 votes (59%), and Anderson received 353 votes.
District 23: incumbent Robin Leary defeated Don Zwicker. Leary received 349 votes (50%), and Zwicker received 346 votes.
District 24: incumbent Heather DeLuka defeated Lewis Titus. DeLuka received 482 votes (60.6%), and Titus received 313 votes.
District 25: Jodi Lepsch defeated Brian Bauer. Lepsch received 356 votes (58.1%), and Bauer received 255 votes.
District 27: Kyle Johnson defeated Trudy Grill. Johnson received 221 votes (52.3%), and Grill received 198 votes.
District 29: incumbent Missy Christopherson defeated Josh Stanley. Christopherson received 317 votes, while Stanley received 234 votes.