EAU CLAIRE — Jodi Emerson will continue to represent Eau Claire in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Emerson, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018, received 61.9% of the vote Tuesday, handily securing a victory in the state’s 91st Assembly District. Republican challenger Charlie Walker received 38% of the vote.
“I’m really happy that the people of the 91st put their faith in me for another two years,” Emerson said. “It’s humbling that they selected me to be their voice in Madison … I’m truly honored by their support and their vote.”
Walker congratulated Emerson on a well-run campaign and victory.
“We knew going in that we were the underdog,” Walker said. “We give Jodi our best and wish her well in the future.”
To help combat COVID-19, Emerson supports direct financial relief to workers and small business loans and grants to help the local economy recover. She will also prioritize redistricting legislative boundaries across the state in the upcoming legislative session.
This year marked the first time Walker, the executive director of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, sought elected office. He ran on a business-oriented platform that prioritized getting “back to work” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker is not sure if he’ll run for elected office again but said he enjoyed the experience this year. He now plans to “get back to work creating jobs and helping the entrepreneurs in the Chippewa Valley and get this economy back and going.”
Unofficially, 18,693 people voted for Emerson, while 11,477 voted for Walker in the district that covers nearly all of the city of Eau Claire. Both Emerson and Walker accepted the outcome and said they appreciated the voters and workers who counted the ballots.
“I don’t think anybody can question the validity of the results,” Emerson said.
“It’s just awesome that democracy is in action,” Walker said.