Five area incumbent judges were re-elected to six-year terms in last week's election.
All five were unopposed.
Michael Schumacher of Altoona was re-elected as Eau Claire County's Branch 2 judge.
James Peterson of Menomonie was re-elected as Dunn County's Branch 1 judge.
J. Michael Bitney of Rice Lake was re-elected as Barron County's Branch 2 judge.
Maureen Boyle of Rice Lake was re-elected as Barron County's Branch 3 judge.
Scott Nordstrand of Somerset was re-elected as St. Croix County's Branch 1 judge.