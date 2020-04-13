Ballot box

Five area incumbent judges were re-elected to six-year terms in last week's election.

All five were unopposed.

Michael Schumacher of Altoona was re-elected as Eau Claire County's Branch 2 judge.

James Peterson of Menomonie was re-elected as Dunn County's Branch 1 judge.

J. Michael Bitney of Rice Lake was re-elected as Barron County's Branch 2 judge.

Maureen Boyle of Rice Lake was re-elected as Barron County's Branch 3 judge.

Scott Nordstrand of Somerset was re-elected as St. Croix County's Branch 1 judge.

