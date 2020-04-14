BLOOMER — Chippewa County board member and Bloomer police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer lost his seat on the board Monday, a year after he stepped down from his board chairman role.
Challenger Lee McMenanamin received 662 votes (64%), while Zwiefelhofer received 368 votes (36%). The county supervisor’s seat includes the city of Bloomer and the towns of Bloomer and Woodmohor.
Zwiefelhofer was elected to the county board in 2010, and he was named Bloomer police chief in August 2011. He became county board chairman in April 2018.
In March 2019, the Bloomer Police Commission placed Zwiefelhofer on a two-week, unpaid disciplinary suspension for three hunting violations that occurred in November 2018. That month, Zwiefelhofer stepped down as county board chairman, wrote a letter of apology to the board, and also left his post on the Law Enforcement Committee.
As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s DNR privileges are suspended for two years, and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs. The incident happened in Burnett County on a 45-acre parcel that Zwiefelhofer owns.
There was only one other contested race for a Chippewa County board seat. Incumbent Dean Gullickson, a retired Department of Natural Resources warden who was elected in 2016, retained his seat by defeating Dennis Fehr, 702-490.
Two former Chippewa County board members will return to the board after winning open seats.
Harold “Buck” Steele, who served on the board from 2016 to 2018, represents the Lake Holcombe area. He lost his seat in 2018 to John Ewer, who didn’t seek re-election this year.
Ken Schmitt was elected to the board in 2010; he lost his seat in 2012 when the board size shrunk from 29 to 15 members. He ran to reclaim his seat in 2016 but was eliminated in a primary. Schmitt represents the New Auburn area.