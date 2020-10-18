EAU CLAIRE — This November, a Democratic incumbent takes on a first-time Republican candidate to represent Wisconsin’s 91st Assembly District, which covers nearly all of the city of Eau Claire. Republican Charlie Walker is challenging Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, who was first elected to the state Legislature in 2018.
This year marks the first time Walker, the executive director of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp., has run for elected office. He grew up in Texas and moved to the area about 15 years ago. Walker chose to run shortly after COVID-19 began devastating individuals and businesses this spring.
“I don’t want to be 90 years old and sitting in a rocking chair saying, ‘Hey, did I do enough?’” Walker said.
As the election nears closer, the candidates discussed their priorities if they win the vote next month. For more information about how to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Walker and Emerson have different approaches to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which looms over almost all legislative decisions.
From a public health perspective, Emerson said the local COVID-19 response has been pretty good and credited local health officials for providing guidance. However, she expressed disappointment with the county’s recent spike in coronavirus cases. Many of those positive tests are related to college students returning and gathering in large groups without physical distance or masks.
“Different entities can only do so much if these young adults aren’t willing to live by the parameters that have been set,” Emerson said. “That comes down to personal responsibility.”
Walker said the public health response to the pandemic should come from every person acting responsibly.
“It’s going to be individual freedom (and) take responsibility,” he said.
Walker has a business background, and getting the area “back to work” is his top priority. His economic recovery plan would include giving resources to businesses and prioritizing local manufacturers to sell health care goods and services locally.
He also will work to increase tourism and private-public partnerships.
“Without businesses, we don’t have a tax base, we don’t have jobs,” Walker said. “They can bring solutions to a problem.”
Emerson emphasized direct financial relief to workers and supporting small businesses with loans and grants to help the local economy recover.
“Small businesses build the middle class, and the middle class is the backbone of America,” Emerson said.
Most of that recovery would likely come from the federal government, which has a far larger budget than the state, a point of emphasis for both candidates.
“The battle’s going to be in the budget and the shrinking (state revenue) pie,” Walker said.
Emerson will also prioritize redistricting legislative boundaries as a bulwark against Republican gerrymandering. She said redrawing legislative maps is “probably our most important job that we will do next session” because it impacts the state for many years.
Public safety and race
Emerson believes reallocating money to fund public safety should be considered. She said more discussion should occur about better training and having social workers in police departments, for example. However, she does not support defunding law enforcement.
“When I hear people say, ‘Defund the police,’ it never settles well with me, because what I think we need to do is a different allocation of resources,” Emerson said. “A lot of what police officers are being asked to do is not work that they are trained to do. It’s not law enforcement work. It’s social services work.”
Walker doesn’t think reallocation of law enforcement funding should be considered, since community members already have input through avenues like the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission.
“I am totally 150% behind the police officers,” Walker said. “I don’t believe that there should be a defunding of the police … I think they’re doing a great job. I’m not going to put a blanket statement that they’re all bad. That’s ridiculous. Mistakes happen, people make mistakes. It’s a fact of everyday life, and we learn from them.”
In his 15 years in the Chippewa Valley, Walker said he hasn’t seen examples of racial inequity but acknowledged that racist people exist. He believes many tensions come from communication issues, so listening to one another is crucial.
“I don’t see institutional racism,” Walker said. “I really think a lot of it here is we’re just not taking the time to listen from a different perspective, and I don’t think that’s because that perspective is of a different race. I just don’t see it ... I’m not naïve, I know there are stupid people on both sides. There are organizations (like) the KKK, Black Lives Matter, that are on the fringes. That’s not what America is in general and that’s not what the community of Eau Claire is. We generally all love each other, are kind to each other and we get along very well.”
Emerson said racial inequities exist, including in criminal justice, an area she said must be reformed. That includes helping incarcerated people receive the services they need, particularly support related to substance abuse and mental health issues.
“We don’t treat addiction the way that we should, and I would like to see some big changes coming to our criminal justice system because of that,” Emerson said. “... How can we be fiscally responsible at the same time that we’re being humane and helping people? It doesn’t have to be one or the other. We can do both at the same time.”
Overall, Walker wants to give back and help other people live the quality of life he has enjoyed.
“I see how great our community is and how we can protect it, but more importantly how we can even make it better,” Walker said. “I’ve got a track record of creating jobs, a track record of helping entrepreneurs … I’m accountable, transparent, I work with everybody. That’s why I need to earn people’s vote. I don’t take it for granted.”
Emerson will continue to advocate for area residents in her hometown.
“Eau Claire is my home; I love the community, I work for the community, whether it’s in volunteer work or a professional setting,” Emerson said. “I invested in this community … I look at my constituents as part of an extended family, and I will fight for them.”