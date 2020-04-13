Two incumbents have taken an early lead in the race for three open Eau Claire school board seats, with 35 out of 82 Eau Claire County precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Incumbent Lori Bica, board vice president, has received 5,036 votes, and incumbent Phil Lyons has received 4,409 votes of the reporting precincts.
Bica, who has served on the board since 2017, is a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor.
Lyons, UW-Stout’s chief business officer, was appointed to the board in December.
As of early Monday night, write-in candidates have received 900 votes.
Eau Claire County has not yet reported vote tallies for individual write-in candidates.
With three school board seats open, one write-in is expected to win a seat.
Three people are registered write-in candidates: Altoona city planner Joshua Clements, Regis High School student Eric Fisher and Eau Claire software engineer Justin Hendrickson.
As registered write-ins, Clements, Fisher and Hendrickson have notified the district of their intent to run. Their names were not on the ballots, but election workers will be able to recognize their names on ballots, even if the name was slightly misspelled.
Two of the three open board seats are standard three-year terms. The third open seat, created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned in 2019, is for one year, and will be filled by the candidate who gets the third highest number of votes.
The Eau Claire school district also covers small parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties. No precincts in either of those counties have reported Eau Claire school board results, as of early Monday evening.